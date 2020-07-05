UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1664 Professional Beggars Arrested During June

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

1664 professional beggars arrested during June

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The city traffic police have arrested 1,664 professional beggars on charges of begging alms from road users for the last month, informed the City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman here on Sunday.

Cases were registered against 34 professional beggars under 9-Vagrancy Act with different police stations.

CTP has launched grand operation following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) against professional beggars and held 1664 from roads, squares and outside shopping malls.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Akbar Ali said special squads have been constituted to arrest the professional beggars from the city. He made it clear that professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand.

He said the traffic police would continue action against the beggars and would not allow them to disrupt the traffic flow.

On the other hand, Professional beggary is becoming a social menace as more and more beggars including physically fit, healthy and young men, women and children are turning towards this profession.

Mosques and other religious places are also amongst the most profitable sources for the professional beggars. A large number of men, women and children beg regularly at road signals and streets from dawn to dusk.

Mostly these are very professional and expert beggars, beg 'indirectly. They have many heart-wrenching stories to tell.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Young Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

2 hours ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

2 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.