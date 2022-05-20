167 motorbikes impounded in Islamabad

The federal capital Police has sped up crackdown against unregistered and fake number plate motorcycles and impounded 167 motors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Federal capital Police has sped up crackdown against unregistered and fake number plate motorcycles and impounded 167 motors.

During last 24 hours, around 544 bikes were shifted to different police stations which includes 260 without documents, 146 without registration, 91 without number plate and 47 with fancy number plates, a news release on Friday said.

Out of these bikes, 167 were impounded under section 550 CrPC while others were released after their documents verification. Two vehicles without documents were also shifted to the police stations which were released after verification.

It may be mention that following Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad directions Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran tasked zonal Superintendent of Police, Sub-divisional Police officers and Station House Officers to take strict actions against unregistered motorbikes and fancy number plates.

The SSP operations said the capital police have taken multiple initiatives to control crime adding that unregistered vehicles were being used in criminal activities. The campaign will help police in controlling street crimes in the federal capital, said SSP.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and travel on vehicles bearing registered number plate issued by the excise office. People should carry their vehicles' registration documents while traveling on Islamabad roads, he observed. Citizens may contact police helpline 1715 in case of any complaint.