UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16th Death Anniversary Of Film Director S M Yousuf Observed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

16th death anniversary of film director S M Yousuf observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The 16th death anniversary of renowned film director of sub-continent S.M. Yousuf was observed across the country on Monday, a private news channel reported.

Born in 1910 in Mumbai, Shaikh Muhammad Yusuf (S.M.Yusuf) was one of the few film directors in the sub-continent who made some super hit films on various social topics with eastern and Islamic values.

Saheli (1960), Aulad (1962), Dulhan (1963), Ashiyana (1964), Eid Mubarak (1965) and Sharik-e-Hayyat (1967) were some of these films. His most super hit film Saheli in 1960 was the first film to have bagged 5 Presidents Gold Awards and was also the first film to be screened in the Indian Film festival the following year of its release and S.

M. Yousuf was one of the delegates representing Pakistan. He was also conferred an award by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru who was an ardent film fan and on on stage said "Humara Yusuf ab paraya ho gaya."S.M. Yousuf began his film career from a pre-partition film Bharat ka Lalin 1936. He made 14 films before partition and 13 in Pakistan. He also made six films in India in the 1950s. His son Iqbal Yousuf was also a film actor and director. Famous Indian actress Nigar Sultana was his second wife and the marriage lasted for 5 years. He died on August 17, 1994 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Mumbai Prime Minister Film And Movies Marriage Died Wife Ho Gaya August Gold From

Recent Stories

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

8 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

8 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

9 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend as ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.