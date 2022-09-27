17 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 17 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 11 drug pushers and recovered 3.

5 Kg hashish, 190 grams heroin and 113 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 5 persons and recovered 5 pistols and a number of bullets from them.