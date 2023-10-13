17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over nine kg charras, 300 grams heroin and Ice drug, five liters liquor, weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Mandra, Waris Khan, Gujar Khan, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Rawat, Taxila, Sadiqabad and Bani police rounded up nine accused namely Saif ur Rehman, Zubair, Azhar, Abdul Qadir, Owais Jahangir, Masood, Safdar, Owais Sohail and Naveed and recovered nine kg charras, over 300 grams heroin and Ice drug from their possession.

Similarly, Dhamial, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Airport, Kahuta and Race Course police arrested Zeeshan, Zulfiqar, Umair, Owais, Umar, Arshad, Kaleem and Saqib and recovered five liters liquor, seven 30 bore pistols, ammunition and five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.