17 Killed, 23 Injured In KP Due To Rain Related Incidents: PDMA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday said that at-least 17 people were killed and 23 sustained injuries across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different incidents caused during widespread rains during the last three days.
In a report issued here, the authority said that nine men, three women and five children were among the killed while the injured included nine men, three women and 11 children.
Similarly, as many as 116 houses were damaged including 100 partially and 16 completely damaged houses, while 148 cattle perished.
PDMA said that life and financial were reported from Bajaur, Swat, Mansehra, Battagram, Dir Lower Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Orakzai, Shangla, Dir Upper, Buner, Lower Chitral, Nowshera, Mohmand and North Waziristan.
The authority said that the district administrations and relief teams were in the field to help the affected people. Apart from that the restoration work on affected roads was also started.
PDMA had also directed the district administrations of the affected districts to provide financial support to the victims as soon as possible.
