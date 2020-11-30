UrduPoint.com
17 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 17 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Monday that 504 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories of Faisalabad, out of them 17 were positive.

He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital had been reserved for coronavirus patients.

At present, Dr Asif said that 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 25 including 5 confirmed patients were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital. He said that total activeCOVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 349.

