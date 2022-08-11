17 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 17 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 17 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 106 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 156 while 28,879 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, threepatients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He added that 153 confirmed patientswere isolated at their homes in the district.