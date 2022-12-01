17 outlaws arrested; weapons, hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Dera police during various operations, arrested 17 criminals and recovered weapons and hashish from their possession According to the details, SHO city Police Station Khanzada Khan along with the police force during the search operation, recovered 1020 grams of hashish worth thousands of rupees from the plastic bag of the suspect and arrested a drug dealer Bilal Awan resident of Mohalla Alamshir.

Police registered a case against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

SHO Paniyala Police Station Azimullah arrested Muhammad Imran, son of Ghulam Rasool of Kumhar village and 01 pistol, 30 bore, and 05 cartridges recovered from his possession.

In another operation, Paniyala police arrested the accused Gul Nawaz, son of Muhammad Nawaz and recovered 60 grams of hashish from him.

Pinyala police also arrested the accused Shah Zaman, Noor Zaman, Faizur Rahman son of Honey Khan and Saifullah son of Adam Khan resident of Katikhel after the bail was rejected by the court. Police recovered 01 repeater 12-bore magazine and 05 cartridges from the arrested person Faizur Rahman son of Honey Khan.

While SHO Kirri Khasor Aftab Alam Khan during search and strike operation in Karri Khesoor area, arrested six persons, four guns of 12 bore and 38 cartridges were recovered from different houses during search operation.

Paharpur police station traced the robbery in which 13 goats were stolen and arrested four accused Yasir Imran, son of Mureed Abbas, Abrar Ali son of Akhtar Ali Shah, Farooq son of Naseer, Ataullah, son of Muhammad Hassan.

Police registered separate cases against all the accused.