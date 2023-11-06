Open Menu

174,358 Illegal Foreigners Repatriated Since Nov 5: Home Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

As many as 174,358 illegal foreigners were repatriated through different borders mostly from Torkham to their home countries between September 17 to November 5, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) As many as 174,358 illegal foreigners were repatriated through different borders mostly from Torkham to their home countries between September 17 to November 5, 2023.

According to a Home Department spokesman, it includes 11,481 families including 48,814 male, 37,131 female and

88,413 children.

He said that holding camps were established at Landi Kotal Khyber, Peshawar and Haripur districts.

The spokesman said the Torkham border that connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Afghanistan was the main route

through which these illegal foreigners mostly Afghans returned to their home countries.

He said free transport and food services were provided to illegal immigrants from the Landi Kotal holding camp.

Illegal foreigners coming from Islamabad and Punjab province used Torkham border.

Keeping given illegal immigrants' rush, emergencies were declared in Nowshera, Peshawar and Khyber districts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has estimated Rs1 billion in expenditures for the smoth process of repatriation of illegal foreigners.

