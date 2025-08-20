18 Criminals Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Police after launching a massive crackdown against the law violators and rule breakers arrested 18 criminals,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,police teams from different police stations raided at various localities and nabbed 18 criminals namely as Sadaam,Saeed,Hussain,Tahir,Razaaq,Asghar,Majeed,Kaleem,Taimoor,Rasheed,Wahab, Sibtain,Shareef Hussain and others.
Police recovered 2kg of hashish,1kg of opium,2 kg of Ice,98 liters of liquor,13 liters of wine and weapons including six pistols,three guns,99 bullets,two rounds and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 criminals held51 seconds ago
-
ORIC Steering Committee's meeting held , KUST Industry Expo announced52 seconds ago
-
Five held,105 kites recovered55 seconds ago
-
France-based Kashmiris J&K forum condemns Indian ban on 25 books on Kashmir’s freedom struggle58 seconds ago
-
All children in Abbottabad must be vaccinated during polio campaign: DC Sanaullah Khan11 minutes ago
-
Former Nazim killed in a firing incident11 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed41 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches relief consignments to Bajaur, Mansehra41 minutes ago
-
Four injured in a road accident41 minutes ago
-
PAF launches large scale flood relief operation in GB51 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly honor martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas1 hour ago
-
NDMA hands over relief supplies to Swat administration for flood victims1 hour ago