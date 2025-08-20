Open Menu

18 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Police after launching a massive crackdown against the law violators and rule breakers arrested 18 criminals,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams from different police stations raided at various localities and nabbed 18 criminals namely as Sadaam,Saeed,Hussain,Tahir,Razaaq,Asghar,Majeed,Kaleem,Taimoor,Rasheed,Wahab, Sibtain,Shareef Hussain and others.

Police recovered 2kg of hashish,1kg of opium,2 kg of Ice,98 liters of liquor,13 liters of wine and weapons including six pistols,three guns,99 bullets,two rounds and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

