ORIC Steering Committee's Meeting Held , KUST Industry Expo Announced
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the ORIC (Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization) Steering Committee has been organized at the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas.
President of Kohat Chamber of Commerce Rashid Paracha, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Fazal Muqeem Khan, deans, faculty members, and ORIC staff attended the meeting.
During the meeting, ORIC Director, Dr. Zeeshan Bangash, presented the ORIC Strategic Plan 2025-2030 and informed the participants about the practical goals for the year 2025-2026 and the plan to achieve them.
On this occasion, the industry and committee members also presented their suggestions.
Addressing the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas announced that the KUST Industry Expo would be organized soon at Kohat.
University, in which various industrial institutions and companies would participate.
The job interviews will also be held at the expo to provide employment opportunities for students, while students and
Faculty of the university will also present their business and research ideas.
The Vice Chancellor said that ORIC’s efforts to promote research, innovation, and commercialization were commendable, and it was hoped that this series would lead to more successes in the future.
The presidents of the Kohat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chambers of Commerce assured full support to the university and said that the mutual collaboration between industry and the university would give new dimensions to the economic and educational development of the region.
APP/azq/378
