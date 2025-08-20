All children in Abbottabad must be vaccinated during polio campaign: DC Sanaullah Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, has emphasized that every child in the district must be vaccinated during the upcoming September 2025 Polio Eradication Campaign.

He expressed these views while attending a training session of Polio UCMOs and Area In-charges organized by the Health Department. The campaign will run from September 1 to 4, for which team trainings, security arrangements, and other preparations are already underway. Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Gohar Ali, also accompanied the DC on the occasion.

During the session, DHO Abbottabad Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, along with his team, briefed the Deputy Commissioner. The DC stressed that the issues identified in the previous campaign must be resolved, and the upcoming campaign should be conducted with complete dedication, improved reporting, and strict adherence to SOPs to achieve 100% vaccination coverage.

The training was also attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima, PEI Coordinator, Health Coordinator, UCMOs, Area In-charges, and Assistant Commissioners under training.