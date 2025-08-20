All Children In Abbottabad Must Be Vaccinated During Polio Campaign: DC Sanaullah Khan
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, has emphasized that every child in the district must be vaccinated during the upcoming September 2025 Polio Eradication Campaign.
He expressed these views while attending a training session of Polio UCMOs and Area In-charges organized by the Health Department. The campaign will run from September 1 to 4, for which team trainings, security arrangements, and other preparations are already underway. Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Gohar Ali, also accompanied the DC on the occasion.
During the session, DHO Abbottabad Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, along with his team, briefed the Deputy Commissioner. The DC stressed that the issues identified in the previous campaign must be resolved, and the upcoming campaign should be conducted with complete dedication, improved reporting, and strict adherence to SOPs to achieve 100% vaccination coverage.
The training was also attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima, PEI Coordinator, Health Coordinator, UCMOs, Area In-charges, and Assistant Commissioners under training.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats
85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey
UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All children in Abbottabad must be vaccinated during polio campaign: DC Sanaullah Khan3 minutes ago
-
Former Nazim killed in a firing incident3 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed33 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches relief consignments to Bajaur, Mansehra33 minutes ago
-
Four injured in a road accident33 minutes ago
-
PAF launches large scale flood relief operation in GB43 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly honor martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas53 minutes ago
-
NDMA hands over relief supplies to Swat administration for flood victims1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 500 liters adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
DG NLP terms literary organisations backbone of society1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker, Deputy pay tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
PM praises Rashid Minhas's courage, patriotism on his martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago