Five Held,105 Kites Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Police on Wednesday arrested five kite sellers and recovered kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.

According to a spokesperson,police teams of different police stations raided and arrested five kite sellers namely as Muhammad Kashif,Umar,Tariq,Shamus and Waheed, besides recovering 105 kites.

