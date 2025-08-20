NDMA Dispatches Relief Consignments To Bajaur, Mansehra
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched two separate consignments of relief goods to Bajaur and Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as part of its ongoing efforts to support flood-affected communities across the province.
The consignments, dispatched early Wednesday morning, comprise essential relief items including tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, dewatering pumps, ration bags, and medicines.
These supplies will be handed over to the local district administrations for distribution among communities impacted by the floods. This effort is part of a nationwide relief operation launched on the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
The NDMA is coordinating the dispatch of aid to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with the armed forces and welfare organizations.
The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to providing prompt support and ensuring efficient relief operations across the province.
NDMA officials stated they are continuously monitoring the situation and are in close coordination with all relevant civil and military institutions to guarantee a timely and effective response in all affected areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats
85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey
UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two robbers killed1 minute ago
-
NDMA dispatches relief consignments to Bajaur, Mansehra2 minutes ago
-
Four injured in a road accident2 minutes ago
-
PAF launches large scale flood relief operation in GB12 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces solemnly honor martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas22 minutes ago
-
NDMA hands over relief supplies to Swat administration for flood victims31 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 500 liters adulterated milk32 minutes ago
-
DG NLP terms literary organisations backbone of society32 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker, Deputy pay tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary42 minutes ago
-
PM praises Rashid Minhas's courage, patriotism on his martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago
-
Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipients honoured by IGP8 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Musadik disc ..11 hours ago