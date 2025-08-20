NDMA dispatches relief consignments to Bajaur, Mansehra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched two separate consignments of relief goods to Bajaur and Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as part of its ongoing efforts to support flood-affected communities across the province.

The consignments, dispatched early Wednesday morning, comprise essential relief items including tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, dewatering pumps, ration bags, and medicines.

These supplies will be handed over to the local district administrations for distribution among communities impacted by the floods. This effort is part of a nationwide relief operation launched on the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The NDMA is coordinating the dispatch of aid to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with the armed forces and welfare organizations.

The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to providing prompt support and ensuring efficient relief operations across the province.

NDMA officials stated they are continuously monitoring the situation and are in close coordination with all relevant civil and military institutions to guarantee a timely and effective response in all affected areas.