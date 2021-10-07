18 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 drug pushers and recovered 4.

01 Kg hashish and 20 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 9 pistols, 2 repeaters and one rifle from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.