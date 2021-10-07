UrduPoint.com

18 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:44 PM

18 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 drug pushers and recovered 4.

01 Kg hashish and 20 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 9 pistols, 2 repeaters and one rifle from them.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

1 hour ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

1 hour ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

1 hour ago
 PDMA to organise awareness walk, roadshow to comme ..

PDMA to organise awareness walk, roadshow to commemorate Oct 8 earthquake

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders for early delivery of salaries to PD ..

AJK PM orders for early delivery of salaries to PDA employees

4 minutes ago
 Number of Injured in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area Ea ..

Number of Injured in Japan's Greater Tokyo Area Earthquake Rises to 22 - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.