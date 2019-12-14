UrduPoint.com
18 Gamblers Rounded Up In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 09:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Police in their crackdown against anti social elements have arrested 18 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs. 25000 and 10 mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in a snooker club at Gali Loharan and nabbed 18 gamblers allegedly involved in betting and recovered Rs 25000 stake money and 10 mobile phones from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the suspects while further investigation is underway.

