18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An 18-member Punjab cabinet was sworn in during a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House, here on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed provincial ministers after Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman read out the order of appointment of ministers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony besides Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and former speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal. Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership including Khawaja Saad Rafique was also present.

Names of the newly-appointed provincial ministers, along with their Constituencies, from where they were elected to the Punjab Assembly, are as under:

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman (MPA PP-148), Marriyum Aurangzeb (MPA W-300), Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani (MPA PP-293), Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani (MPA PP-186), Muhamamd Kazim Pirzada (MPA PP-245), Rana Sikander Hayat (MPA PP-183), Khawaja Imran Nazir (MPA PP-150), Khawaja Salman Rafiq (MPA PP-153), Zeeshan Rafique (MPA PP-51), Bilal Akbar Khan (MPA PP-58), Sohaib Ahmed Malik (MPA PP-71), Azma Zahid Bokhari (MPA W-301), Bilal Yasin (MPA PP-174), Ramesh Singh Arora (MPA NM-366), Khalil Tahir (MPA NM-367) Faisal Ayub Khokhar (MPA PP-168), Shafey Hussain (MPA PP-31), and Sohail Shaukat Butt (MPA PP-151).

Their portfolios are likely to be notified by Wednesday evening.

The ceremony was also attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwer, senior civil servants, parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists, party workers and members of civil society.