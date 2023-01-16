UrduPoint.com

1800 Cops Deployed To Protect Polio Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

1800 cops deployed to protect polio teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 1,800 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 765 polio teams during anti-polio campaign kicked off here on Monday.

A police spokesman said senior police officers have also been deployed with the teams.

To ensure security of the teams, the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz said that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for the security of the anti-polio teams.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the security of the polio teams in Rawalpindi district.

Related Topics

Police Polio Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

32 minutes ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

1 hour ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

1 hour ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.