18kg Hashish Recovered In Hangu

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

18kg hashish recovered in Hangu

The City Police Station Hangu on Monday foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt, recovered 18kg of hashish and arrested the accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The City Police Station Hangu on Monday foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt, recovered 18kg of hashish and arrested the accused.

DPO Hangu Khalid Khan said that on the secret information, the accused was arrested at the Abdul Ali check post while smuggling narcotics from North Waziristan. A huge quantity of 8 kg of hashish was recovered from him on the spot and his car was ceased.

