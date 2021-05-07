19 business centers sealed over violating SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 19 business centers and arrested 68 persons on charge of violating anti-corona SOPs in different parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local government said Friday that officers of local administration along with police teams checked various shopping malls, restaurants and markets and found 19 business centers where anti-corona SOPs were being violated severely.

Therefore, the admin officers sealed these centers while the police arrested 68 persons from there on charge of ignoring use of facemasks and social distance.