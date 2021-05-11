UrduPoint.com
19 Outlaws Held During Last 24 Hours

19 outlaws held during last 24 hours

Islamabad police on Monday claimed to have arrested 19 suspects including 11 professional alm-seekers during the last 24 hours

According to details, Ramana police arrested a bike lifter namely Umer Ejaz and recovered a stolen motorbike from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Awais Masih and recovered 10 wine bottles, a news release said.

According to details, Ramana police arrested a bike lifter namely Umer Ejaz and recovered a stolen motorbike from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Awais Masih and recovered 10 wine bottles, a news release said.

Shams colony police arrested accused Ehsan Tariq and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Koral police arrested accused Zaheer Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Ameer and Basit and recovered 430 gram hashish and 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Margalla police arrested accused Imran Naseer.

Golra police arrested accused Muhammad Saleem and recovered six cartridges of pistol 30 bore from him. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway.

Meanwhile, during a special crack down police teams arrested 11 professional alm-seekers from various areas of the city.

SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for prompt action.

