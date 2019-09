The Fesco caught 19 people involved in power theft on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Fesco caught 19 people involved in power theft on Wednesday.

The police said the Fesco conducted raids in the district and caught Asad Abbas, Zahid, Kamran, Shafique Shahzad, Zafar, Irfan, etc for power theft.

On reports of Fesco, the police have registered separate cases.