Pakistan Army To Continue Providing All Possible Support For Economic Development: COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday vowed that the Pakistan Army would continue providing all possible support for the economic development of the country

“Pakistan is a blessed land with an industrious and resilient nation which needs to come together for national development,” the COAS said while addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) Conference, according to an ISPR news release.

He underscored that the Army’s efforts would contribute towards comprehensive national security and collective good of the nation”.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, besides civil and military officials, involved in the national undertaking, also attended the conference.

The forum was briefed about the multi-faceted GPI initiatives and significant benchmarks achieved in a short span of time.

The initiatives presented before the forum included, inter alia, establishment of model farms, water management schemes, technology innovations and investment partnerships aimed at ensuring food security and enhancing agricultural productivity in Pakistan.

The ministers, while concluding the session, lauded the transformative initiative and underscored that agriculture was the lifeline of Pakistan. They hoped that the GPI would introduce contemporary best practices in the agriculture sector.

