Murder Fugitive Arrested After 11 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Mansoorabad police have arrested a proclaimed offender after 11 years of a murder case.

A police spokesman, Tariq Jatt, said that accused Kashif had abducted a boy named Qadeer from Chak No. 203-RB Malikpur, 11 years ago and later he killed him for ransom.

Since then, the accused had been absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender.

SHO Mansoorabad police station Moazzam Aslam led the investigation which resulted in the arrest of proclaimed offender Kashif from Karachi, he added. The police initiated legal proceedings against the accused under the registered case while further investigation is underway to ensure justice for the victim’s family, he added.

