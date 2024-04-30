Open Menu

2 Dacoits Arrested,third Escapes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Crime Investigation Agency(CIA) police have claimed to arrest two dacoits while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene,here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that CIA police headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI),Sohail Suleman on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.

66-JB and netted two outlaws including Sheraz Alias Adnan Kakari and Waqas Alias Ali Haider. However, their third accomplice Aqib managed to escape from the scene after seeing the police team.

The police recovered one stolen motorcycle, illicit weapons,mobile phones,cash and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

