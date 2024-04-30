2 Dacoits Arrested,third Escapes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Crime Investigation Agency(CIA) police have claimed to arrest two dacoits while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene,here on Tuesday.
Police spokesman said that CIA police headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI),Sohail Suleman on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.
66-JB and netted two outlaws including Sheraz Alias Adnan Kakari and Waqas Alias Ali Haider. However, their third accomplice Aqib managed to escape from the scene after seeing the police team.
The police recovered one stolen motorcycle, illicit weapons,mobile phones,cash and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore gears up to host thrilling first-ever Jeep rally event from May 415 seconds ago
-
Court hands over capital punishment to husband, imposes fine Rs five lac for killing wife25 seconds ago
-
Modi’s aggressive policies pose threat to South Asian peace & security; experts29 seconds ago
-
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan50 seconds ago
-
CDA all set to start complimentary Yoga classes from May 0211 minutes ago
-
PHC suspends ECP’s summon notice issued to KP CM in assets’ case21 minutes ago
-
21 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan21 minutes ago
-
DOAM completes 80 percent excavation & cleaning work on Mai Qamro Mosque41 minutes ago
-
Mill owner booked, Rs 4.59mln fine imposed over power pilferage41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 175,700 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
17 killed, 23 injured in KP due to rain related incidents: PDMA51 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize art exhibition, book launch on May 651 minutes ago