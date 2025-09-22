2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Two dacoits were killed while four others managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Saddar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday, Incharge CCD Lyallpur Division Inspector Hassan Siddique signaled six suspected motorcycle-riders for checking near Joraywala Bridge but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police.

The police also returned fire in self defense and during this encounter two outlaws received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police tried to shift the injured to hospital but in vain as they both expired before getting any medical assistance.

The killed outlaws were identified as Mohsin Suleman resident of Chak 243/R-B and Zeeshan alias Shani Khalid who were wanted to the police respectively in 50 and 30 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, rap cum dacoity, motorcycle snatching, etc.

The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from the spot while further investigation was under progress.

The bodies were dispatched to mortuary for postmortem while a special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, he added.