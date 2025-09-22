2 Dacoits Killed, 4 Escape After Police Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Two dacoits were killed while four others managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Saddar police station.
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Two dacoits were killed while four others managed to escape after police encounter in the area of Saddar police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday, Incharge CCD Lyallpur Division Inspector Hassan Siddique signaled six suspected motorcycle-riders for checking near Joraywala Bridge but the outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on the police.
The police also returned fire in self defense and during this encounter two outlaws received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his four accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
The police tried to shift the injured to hospital but in vain as they both expired before getting any medical assistance.
The killed outlaws were identified as Mohsin Suleman resident of Chak 243/R-B and Zeeshan alias Shani Khalid who were wanted to the police respectively in 50 and 30 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, rap cum dacoity, motorcycle snatching, etc.
The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from the spot while further investigation was under progress.
The bodies were dispatched to mortuary for postmortem while a special police team was also constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest thereof, he added.
Recent Stories
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
Two killed in Nowshera firing
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari54 seconds ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel55 seconds ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter57 seconds ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt43 minutes ago
-
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case43 minutes ago
-
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire56 minutes ago
-
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 2443 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA57 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiatives57 minutes ago
-
Shahmir Khan Bhutto appointed as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division57 minutes ago