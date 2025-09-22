Pakistan To Be Always Stand With Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that Pakistan would continue to stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that Pakistan would continue to stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine.
Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians, terming them genocide.
He also criticized the global silence as “hypocritical” on the issue of Palestine.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, he said the country would continue to stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine.
Answering a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continued to use derogatory language against state institutions and spread propaganda on social media.
He added that the party’s founder’s repeated U-turns reflected political immaturity.
He stressed that PTI should show remorse for the events of May 9 and tender an apology to the nation.
Recent Stories
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
Two killed in Nowshera firing
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel2 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing5 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt43 minutes ago
-
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case43 minutes ago
-
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire56 minutes ago
-
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 2443 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA57 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiatives57 minutes ago
-
Shahmir Khan Bhutto appointed as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division57 minutes ago