Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday said that Pakistan would continue to stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians, terming them genocide.

He also criticized the global silence as “hypocritical” on the issue of Palestine.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, he said the country would continue to stand firmly with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Answering a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continued to use derogatory language against state institutions and spread propaganda on social media.

He added that the party’s founder’s repeated U-turns reflected political immaturity.

He stressed that PTI should show remorse for the events of May 9 and tender an apology to the nation.