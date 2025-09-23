Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact ‘historic & Unprecedented’: Rana Ihsan
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday termed the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact a historic agreement, describing it as “unique and unprecedented.
”
Talking to a private news channel, he said the pact was remarkable as it united Pakistan’s military strength with Saudi Arabia’s financial power.
He said that both countries committed to supporting each other in every possible capacity.
He stressed that the partnership would significantly elevate their joint stature.
Recent Stories
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including ..
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact ‘historic & unprecedented’: Rana Ihsan33 seconds ago
-
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives6 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported6 minutes ago
-
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel13 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter13 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 20257 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail7 minutes ago
-
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including Ring Road7 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announces Rs10mn for each Tirah blast victi ..7 minutes ago