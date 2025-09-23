Pakistan-Saudi defence pact ‘historic & unprecedented’: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday termed the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact a historic agreement, describing it as “unique and unprecedented.

”

Talking to a private news channel, he said the pact was remarkable as it united Pakistan’s military strength with Saudi Arabia’s financial power.

He said that both countries committed to supporting each other in every possible capacity.

He stressed that the partnership would significantly elevate their joint stature.