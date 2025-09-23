PPP’s Roma Matto Calls Pakistan-China Friendship An ‘Eternal Bond’
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Roma Mushtaq Matto on Monday said that Pakistan-China friendship is an “eternal bond” that has withstood every test of time.
According to a private news channel, she said the relationship between the two countries extended beyond traditional diplomacy, describing it as a unique and unwavering friendship.
Highlighting China’s remarkable progress, Matto said its achievements served as a message of hope and guidance for the world.
She added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) were guarantors of regional prosperity, economic growth, and sustainable peace.
The PPP legislator stressed that people-to-people relations between Pakistan and China were deeply rooted and growing stronger with time.
She expressed confidence that both nations would continue to write new chapters of development and shared prosperity through cooperation and brotherhood.
