UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Die In Different Incidents In Mananwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

2 die in different incidents in Mananwala

2 persons have died in different incidents in Mananwala

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) 2 persons have died in different incidents in Mananwala. According to media reports, Mohammad Shahzad 40 years was hit by a speedy motorbike near GT road who was shifted to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.In another incident Mohammad Khalid 30 died due to electric shock while he had recently come to Pakistan from South Africa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Road Died South Africa Mananwala Mohammad Shahzad Media From

Recent Stories

CJP  orders removal of encroachment from govt lan ..

9 minutes ago

Imran making national institutions controversial b ..

1 minute ago

Turkey bolsters outposts in Syria's Idlib

1 minute ago

Water shortage adding to woes of lawyers, clients ..

1 minute ago

Anti Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of judge vi ..

1 minute ago

Air Chief offers cooperation to Sri Lanka in the f ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.