2 die in different incidents in Mananwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

2 persons have died in different incidents in Mananwala

Mananwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) 2 persons have died in different incidents in Mananwala. According to media reports, Mohammad Shahzad 40 years was hit by a speedy motorbike near GT road who was shifted to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.In another incident Mohammad Khalid 30 died due to electric shock while he had recently come to Pakistan from South Africa.