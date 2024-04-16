2 drug peddlers given jail terms

(@FahadShabbir)

The District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Tuesday sentenced a drugs peddler to 14 years imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Tuesday sentenced a drugs peddler to 14 years imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on convict Murad Khan, who was arrested by Ratta Amral Police for having 4,400 grams of Charas.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court announced nine-year jail term along with the fine of Rs 100,000 for another accused Tayyab Abbas, who was found guilty of possessing 1,500 grams of hashish. He was arrested by the Saddar Beroni Police.