Open Menu

2 Drug Peddlers Given Jail Terms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

2 drug peddlers given jail terms

The District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Tuesday sentenced a drugs peddler to 14 years imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Tuesday sentenced a drugs peddler to 14 years imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 400,000 on convict Murad Khan, who was arrested by Ratta Amral Police for having 4,400 grams of Charas.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court announced nine-year jail term along with the fine of Rs 100,000 for another accused Tayyab Abbas, who was found guilty of possessing 1,500 grams of hashish. He was arrested by the Saddar Beroni Police.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Jail Fine Rawalpindi Saddar Court

Recent Stories

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Part ..

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party

2 minutes ago
 PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan to implement modular system in public ..

Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges

2 minutes ago
 Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

2 minutes ago
 Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university ..

Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support exten ..

Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC t ..

Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million

2 minutes ago
 SAU central library completes initial phase of dig ..

SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge ..

Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA

2 minutes ago
 Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in el ..

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

33 minutes ago
 Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutio ..

Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

30 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan