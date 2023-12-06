Open Menu

2 Drug-peddlers Held From Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

2 drug-peddlers held from airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) nabbed two drug-peddlers including a woman in an attempt to smuggle contraband abroad from Faisalabad International Airport, here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the ANF said that drug-pushers -- Farhat Nasim and Muhammad Aftab -- were leaving for Bahrain through flight No GF-791.

When their bags were searched, the ANF team found 2.60kg ice from hidden cavities.

Both the drug smugglers were arrested and a case was registered against them.

