2% employment quota allocated for persons with disabilities: Senate body informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday informed Senate Standing Standing Committee on Human Rights that 2% quota has been allocated for the employment of "persons with disabilities".

The implementation report has been sought from all federal agencies however many departments declined to provide details, whose details will be presented in the Cabinet meeting, said the Minister.

The meeting was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Waleed Iqbal.

At the beginning of the meeting, Fateha was offered on the demise of human rights activist IA Rehman and tributes were paid to his services for human rights.

"Fateha "was also offered for Noor Muqaddam who was killed in recent tragic and shocking incident in Islamabad and it was stressed that those responsible for the incident must be brought to justice to prevent such incidents.

The committee members were given a detailed briefing by the officials of the Ministry of Human Rights on the work, performance and future strategy of the ministry.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari informed the committee that Nilofar Bakhtiar has been selected as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights and her notification will be issued soon.

Shrieen M Mazari while mentioning the steps taken for the welfare of the transgender community, said that Pakistan is one of the few countries which has given full authority to the transgender community to determine their gender " we are trying to bring them into the mainstream." she added.

The Minister further said that the mercy appeal system is being further improved which requires further cooperation from the provincial governments for improvement.

A detailed review of the Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill for Islamabad, briefed by Senator Sadia Abbasi in the Senate session on May 31, 2021, was conducted in view of all aspects of the bill, especially for seeking expert opinion on amendments in accordance with Islamic law.

The Committee reviewed the provisions of the Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill in detail and discussed the necessary amendments.

The Chairman of the Committee, keeping in view the suggestions of all the members, issued orders for amendments.

The committee approved unanimously and decided to present in the next Senate session.

The committee set aside the second special meeting of the day for the tragic incident in Islamabad in which Noor Muqaddam was brutally killed.

In the meeting, the IG Police Islamabad requested that the case is under investigation therefore the briefing should be kept in camera so as not to have any negative impact on the investigation of the case.

Chairman Committee Senator Waleed Iqbal accepted the proposal with the consensus of the members of the committee.

Expressing his views, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shirin Mazari said that the confidentiality of Noor Muqaddam's family should be taken care of in this case.

The committee members appreciated the technical basis of investigation of Noor Muqadam case by Islamabad Police and appreciated the investigation team.