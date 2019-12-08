2 killed, 10 injured in van-dumper collision

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a teenage girl were killed while 10 others sustained injuries when a van collided with a dumper near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a commuters van was on its way when it collided with a dumper due to overspeeding near Pull Dengru on Sargodha road.

As a result, Mahnoor (16) d/o Zafar Ali and an unknown died on the spot while 10 others suffered injuries.

The injured were identified as Mehmood Ahmed of Chiniot, Bilal of Kot Ameer Shah, Naveed of Faisalabad, Huda of Chiniot, Falak Sana of Chiniot, Sajad of Chenab Nagar, Chiniot, Robina of Afshan Colony Faisalabad, Noreen Bibi of Chiniot, Munawar of Chiniot and Shafiya of Mustafa abad.

The injured were shifted to the Allied hospital, where the condition of five was stated to be critical.

Nishatabad police were investigating.