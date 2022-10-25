2 killed in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed when armed assailants opened firing at them in Pirsaddi area of Takht Bhai tehsil in Mardan district on Tuesday.

Police said the victims were identified as Latif (40) and Jameel (35) and their bodies were shifted to the Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Shergarh.

Motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, police said adding that a case has been registered and search for the accused has been initiated.