2 Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Two minor motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that Abdul Mannan (12) resident of Chak 422-GB Gulshan Abad along with his friend Faizan Afzaal (8) was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a tractor-trolley in front of Rescue Station Tandlianwala.
As a result, they received serious injuries and died on the spot.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.