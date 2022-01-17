UrduPoint.com

2 Motorcyclists Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:29 PM

2 motorcyclists killed in road accident

Two minor motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Two minor motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that Abdul Mannan (12) resident of Chak 422-GB Gulshan Abad along with his friend Faizan Afzaal (8) was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a tractor-trolley in front of Rescue Station Tandlianwala.

As a result, they received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Road Accident Tandlianwala Gulshan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sweden to Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions on Wedn ..

Sweden to Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions on Wednesday - Government

1 minute ago
 PTI govt heading towards welfare state: SAPM

PTI govt heading towards welfare state: SAPM

1 minute ago
 UAE condemns 'heinous Huthi attack' as 3 die in su ..

UAE condemns 'heinous Huthi attack' as 3 die in suspected drone strike

1 minute ago
 159 more test Covid positive in Hyderabad

159 more test Covid positive in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 Police officers to hold open courts

Police officers to hold open courts

23 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Information Protection Agency Confirms C ..

Ukrainian Information Protection Agency Confirms Cyberattack on Procurement Syst ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.