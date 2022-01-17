2 motorcyclists killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Two minor motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that Abdul Mannan (12) resident of Chak 422-GB Gulshan Abad along with his friend Faizan Afzaal (8) was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a tractor-trolley in front of Rescue Station Tandlianwala.

As a result, they received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.