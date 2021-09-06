20 Marla commercial state land retrieved from grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration has retrieved 20 Marla commercial state land from grabbers after demolishing illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Kareem Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood alongwith police and other concerned officers launched an operation at Mouza Marri Seetal.

The team retrieved 20-marla commercial state land from grabbers and demolished their illegal shops from the land.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said the grabbers were using the state land illegally for commercial purpose.

He said that crackdowns were being launched against grabbers without any discrimination and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.