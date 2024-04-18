200 kg dead chicken bound for shawarma preparation wasted away

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Thursday seized a vehicle and disposed of around 200 kg of dead chicken packed in food for the preparation of shawarma.

The driver was arrested with the business owner booked on the report of DG Food Authority.

Muhammad Asim Javed, DG PFA said vehicle no.

MNK 9720 was checked at Kungar Sarai during a routine kind of inspection.

Where it was found that the said quantity of dead chicken was being taken away to supply at shawarma points across the district and remote places.

Asim Javed warned that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of consumers.

He said action against the health-enemy mafia was being unleashed one after another and unabated.