2,000 Deodara saplings planted in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Spring plantation was formally launched in Shangla district where 2,000 saplings of Deodar were planted by Forest Department under 10 billion trees afforestration project (10BTAP) to offset challenges of global warming and climate change.

Hamidur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Shangla and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Faizur Rehman inaugurated the afforestration campaign by planting a sapling of Deodar at Alpuri Shangla.

Community Development Officer (CDO) Alpuri, Muhammad Tayyab, Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO), Alamgir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Wajid Ali Khan attended.

In presence of Deputy Commissioner and DFO Shangla, 2000 Deodar plants were planted under Usher plantation by farmers, general public and forest department.

DFO Faizur Rehman said tube and bare rooted nurseries were raised by forest department from which free plants were being provided to farmers and general public besides national building departments.

He said trees plantation was continued charity and urged farmers and general public to contact his office for provision of free plants and play effective role in making KP's lush green.