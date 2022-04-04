UrduPoint.com

2,000 Security Personnel To Perform Duty In Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Around 2,000 security personnel and volunteers will perform security duties during the holy month of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Around 2,000 security personnel and volunteers will perform security duties during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to a plan chalked out by Islamabad police on Monday the security personnel will perform special duties at 1032 mosques and 29 imambargahs.

Extra officials have been provided to police stations to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets. Police stations have been directed to coordinate with administration of mosques and office-bearers of traders' unions in their respective areas.

A special drive against professional beggars would be launched and they would not be allowed to gather outside worship places. The police officials have been directed not to allow any gathering outside worship places.

The citizens have been asked to avoid unnecessary movement and keep documents for identification in case of any movement.

Halting points would be erected in jurisdiction of all police stations while administration of mosques would ensure proper lighting and parking arrangements.

The capital police chief directed to ensure foolproof security during Ramzan and ensure effective patrolling and vigilance in each sector.

He asked all SDPOs and SHOs to personally supervise the security arrangements and ensure deployment of police officials or private security guards where it was necessary.

The IGP said all station house officers would ensure search and combing operation in their respective areas while Special Branch would install gates outside all important mosques and imambargahs.

He said private security guards hired for the assistance of police should be briefed about security measures. He said police officials along with local administration should take review of all precautionary measures being adopted at mosques, imambargahs and markets.

He said patrolling by Rescue 15, falcon and eagle squads should be present around mosques.

