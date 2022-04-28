UrduPoint.com

2019 Liters Adulterated Milk Destroyed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 09:30 AM

2019 liters adulterated milk destroyed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority destroyed 2,019 liters adulterated milk during an operation at Malik Collection Centre in Muzaffargarh on Thursday.

According to PFA spokesman, the operation was carried out at Sardarwala Jatoi Muzaffargarh.

The PFA team destroyed 2,019 liters milk found adulterated after thoroughly checked with lactoscan machine. The adulterated milk was being supplied from Alipur, Ada Basira and surrounding areas to Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Punjab Muzaffargarh Jatoi Alipur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

11 minutes ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

9 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

9 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

9 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.