2019 liters adulterated milk destroyed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority destroyed 2,019 liters adulterated milk during an operation at Malik Collection Centre in Muzaffargarh on Thursday.

According to PFA spokesman, the operation was carried out at Sardarwala Jatoi Muzaffargarh.

The PFA team destroyed 2,019 liters milk found adulterated after thoroughly checked with lactoscan machine. The adulterated milk was being supplied from Alipur, Ada Basira and surrounding areas to Muzaffargarh.