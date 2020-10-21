UrduPoint.com
21 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:40 PM

21 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15738 in Balochistanon Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 304270 people were screened for the virus till October 21, out of which 21 more were reported positive.

As many as 15375 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

