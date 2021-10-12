UrduPoint.com

21 Outlaws Held, 7kg Marijuana, 34 Liters Liquor Recovered: Police

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against drug peddlers and bootleggers rounded up 21 accused from different areas and recovered over seven kg marijuana and 34 liters liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Saddar Baroni police held Yasir Masih for having 2240 grams marijuana. Civil Lines police rounded up Imdad alias Chitar and recovered 1410 grams marijuana.

Saddar Wah police arrested Saleem Khan on recovery of 1110 grams marijuana.

City, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Wah Cantt, Jatli, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai, Race Course and Morgah police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrestedSaddam, Ansar, Shahwaiz, Muhammad Amir, Kamran, Muhammad Waqas, Mudassir, Sher Zaman, Jameel, Tahzeeb, Usman, Faizan, Muhammad Rashid, Imran, Syed Wali, Shahbaz, Muhammad Azeem and Muzhar Iqbal and recovered over 2000 grams marijuana and 34 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

