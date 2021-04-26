UrduPoint.com
22 Arrested Over Gambling Charges

Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:31 PM

22 arrested over gambling charges

The police have arrested 22 persons on the charges of gambling in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 22 persons on the charges of gambling in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Monday that the police launched a crackdown on gamblers and nabbed 22 persons including four accused Amjad etc.

from Tariq Abad, seven accused including Zahid, Ahmad, Ashraf, Waseem, Ejaz, etc. from Hajwairi Park Factory Area, four accused Riaz etc. from Mannanwala, four accused Arshad, Muhammad Javaid, etc. from Rasheed Abad and three accused Izzatullah etc. from Kokianwala Raza Abad.

The police also recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

