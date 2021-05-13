2,215 patients recover from Covid-19 during 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :As many as 265,362 corona patients have recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 2,215 patients recovered from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

This was stated by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab on Wednesday. He said that 7,479 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,980 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,623 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1011 beds were vacant so far.

The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,307 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,601 beds were vacant.

However, 424 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 324 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3404 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2020 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 618 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said the Health department had arranged 768 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 409 ventilators were under use while 359 were unoccupied. Around 272 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 203 are occupied and 69 ventilators are vacant, said Nabeel Awan.