226 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Capital: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday said 226 new cases of coronavirus were reported from the Federal Capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an NCOC official, as many as 290 new cases were reported on Sunday and 270 on Saturday. The total number of corona cases reached 78,200 in the Federal Capital, with 715 deaths and 67,025 patients recovered completely.

Commenting on the present corona situation across the country, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said the government had taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease as the virus was continuing to spread fast in the country.

He said the government was closely monitoring the third wave and it might lock down more areas if other interventions did not work in the next few days. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also engaged the armed forces to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed in locked-down areas which had a high positivity ratio.

He said the NCOC had access to data from all districts and reviewed it on a daily basis. Its decisions were based on the spread of the virus, the success of SOPs enforcement, and the capacity of the health care system, he added.

The official said, "Our engineers are actively working on making more plants functional for the production of oxygen. The diversion of non-essential industries was also being planned while avenues for import from other countries were also being explored."He said logistics for the transport, including the availability of trucks and drivers, were also being monitored while guidelines for using oxygen efficiently were being issued to ensure that there was no wastage.