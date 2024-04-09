Open Menu

2280 Litres Adulterated Milk Disposed Off

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM

2280 litres adulterated milk disposed off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a drive against the adulteration mafia dumped about 2280 litres of mixed milk after checking 13 vehicles on Tuesday.

Muhammad Asim Javed, DG Food Authority confirming the activity, informed that the wasted milk fell short of requisite fats besides containing watery particles causing it to lose natural thickness and leading to impurity.

The DG made it clear that nobody to be proved guilty of mixing or adulteration in food would be spared.

He said the milk-transporting vehicles were being checked daily followed by the imposition of heavy fines.

