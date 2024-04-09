2280 Litres Adulterated Milk Disposed Off
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a drive against the adulteration mafia dumped about 2280 litres of mixed milk after checking 13 vehicles on Tuesday.
Muhammad Asim Javed, DG Food Authority confirming the activity, informed that the wasted milk fell short of requisite fats besides containing watery particles causing it to lose natural thickness and leading to impurity.
The DG made it clear that nobody to be proved guilty of mixing or adulteration in food would be spared.
He said the milk-transporting vehicles were being checked daily followed by the imposition of heavy fines.
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Ramesh clarifies CM KPK 's unjust criticism over Gandhara Corridor Bill3 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani to become Senate Chairman3 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates as Gilani elected Senate chairman, Syedal Khan as deputy3 minutes ago
-
Alleged encounter: accused injured by accomplices3 minutes ago
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream13 minutes ago
-
WMC holds grand cleaning operation22 minutes ago
-
SSP lauds services of slain ASI23 minutes ago
-
Two alleged outlaws held, charas, liquor recovered23 minutes ago
-
14 profiteers booked in Muzaffargarh23 minutes ago
-
Yousaf Raza Gillani, Syedal Nasar clinch Senate top slots unopposed23 minutes ago
-
Accused of double-murder case injured during encounter23 minutes ago
-
ECP asks political parties to submit election expenses details by April 2223 minutes ago