22,835 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The District Administration of Rawalpindi on Tuesday released fresh figures according to which more than 22,835 COVID-19 patients recovered while1199 were reported dead in the district so far.

According to data shared by the district administration,194,056 Corona virus suspects were brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 24,986 cases were tested positive who were provided with the required treatment while 171,007 were tested negative.

"68 more positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, while seven lost their life against the deadly virus," the data showed.

District Health Authority informed that among the new cases,8 reported from Rawal Town,18 from Potohar town,5 from Rawalpindi Cantt,14 Taxila, 5 Murree,9 Gujar Khan,5 Kahuta, and one each from Kalar Syeda, Kotli sattian, Attock and Murree.

"Presently 118 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 20 in Holy Family Hospital,22 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,53 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,8 in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.