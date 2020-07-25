23 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 25 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir 23 fresh positive COVID-19 cases were reported and hospitalized during last 24 hours raising tally to 2012 till Friday night, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A total of 1409 COVID-19 patients in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 23 new cases in AJK – which include 08 each in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, 03 in Poonch, 02 Neelam valley and 01 in Kotli districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 49 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 18 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher, 02 Sudhanoti, 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 554 patients tested positive, 495 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 59 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 380 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday.

According to the State Health Authorities a total of 24120 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 12012positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Friday a total of 21229 persons were tested negative of the COVID-19.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.w